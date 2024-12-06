Open Menu

KP Govt To Restore Student Unions Through Legislation: PA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has expressed its commitment to restoring student unions in educational institutions and has decided to introduce consensus-based legislation in this regard.

The announcement was made during the provincial assembly session on Friday.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Parliamentary Leader, Ahmed Kundi, raised the matter, reminding the assembly of the Chief Minister’s earlier pledge to reinstate student unions.

He pointed out that democratic forces in Sindh have already revived student unions, expressing hope that similar measures would be implemented in KP's academic institutions.

Higher education Minister Meena Khan stated that a task force was established in 2013, which recommended the restoration of student unions.

He assured the assembly that student unions would be revived through unanimous legislation in the house, and representatives would be given a voice in relevant forums.

He said that the revival of unions would empower students and foster democratic engagement within educational institutions in KP.

