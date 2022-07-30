UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Send 32 Trucks Relief Goods To Flood Victims Of Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2022 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday issued instructions to ensure the supply of 32 trucks relief goods to the flood victims of Balochistan province in the next 24 hours.

In a statement issued here the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has announced to send relief materials to the flood victims.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would send relief goods including 1,000 tents, 2,000 blankets and 1,000 meters, one thousand hygiene kits, one thousand mosquito nets and other essential items are also included in the aid package.

1000 packages of food items, medicines and dewatering pumps would also be sent by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The Chief Minister said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will not leave people of Balochistan alone at this hour.

He said that we not only share the grief with the affected people but actually stand with them to provide maximum relief to the people of Balochistan.

