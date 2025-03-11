KP Govt To Send KP Child Marriage Restrain Bill To CII
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to send the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2019 to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for review.
This was stated by the KP Minister for Law Aftab Alam advocate during a meeting of the Provincial Standing Committee regarding the draft Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2019 here on Tuesday.
Besides,Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal Atman Khail, and other relevant officials were also present.
During the meeting, the department’s officers briefed the participants in detail about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2019. Committee members provided their suggestions and feedback on the Bill.
The Provincial Minister for Law Aftab Alam Advocate emphasized that this is a sensitive issue closely related to religious and Islamic teachings, and therefore, the Bill should be sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology for further review and progress.
