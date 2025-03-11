Open Menu

KP Govt To Send KP Child Marriage Restrain Bill To CII

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM

KP Govt to send KP Child Marriage Restrain Bill to CII

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to send the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2019 to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for review.

This was stated by the KP Minister for Law Aftab Alam advocate during a meeting of the Provincial Standing Committee regarding the draft Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2019 here on Tuesday.

Besides,Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal Atman Khail, and other relevant officials were also present.

During the meeting, the department’s officers briefed the participants in detail about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2019. Committee members provided their suggestions and feedback on the Bill.

The Provincial Minister for Law Aftab Alam Advocate emphasized that this is a sensitive issue closely related to religious and Islamic teachings, and therefore, the Bill should be sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology for further review and progress.

Recent Stories

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

2 hours ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

3 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

4 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

4 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

4 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

5 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

5 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

5 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

5 hours ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

5 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan