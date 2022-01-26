UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Set Up Campus Of SBBWU In Merged Areas: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that provincial government would soon set up campus of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) in the tribal areas for facilitation of females of tribal districts

Addressing convocation of SBBWU here, he said setting up women university in tribal areas would provide opportunities to tribal youth to come forward and participate in national building.

He said that the provincial government has established 16 new colleges in the province during the year 2021 and during this year over 30 more colleges would be set up.

Addressing on the occasion Vice Chancellor SBBWU Dr Razia Sultana said that the varsity would become among the top 10 universities of the country in next five years, adding that the graduates of the university could complete at all national and international levels.

Congratulating all the graduates and parents, Prof Dr Razia Sultana said that SBBWU has been empowering women for 17 years and most of the faculty members in the university are PhD and highly qualified.

She said that the main function of universities is to promote research and SBBWU produced 10 PhD and 60 MPhil Scholars in last two years while the varsity is working on 29 research projects.

She said that soon the faculty of the university would present commercial products.

