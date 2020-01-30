UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Set Up Industrial Zones In Each District: Abdul Karim

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:53 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is implementing comprehensive strategy to establish industrial zone in all districts including recently merged districts in the province for industrial and economic revolution, said Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim Khan here Wednesday

Presiding over a meeting of Small Industrial Development board, he was given a detailed briefing about ongoing projects and future strategy regarding progress being made for setting up of industrial estates in all districts.

He was informed the problems and shortage of staff in SIDB, on which the Special Assistant assured to resolve the issues on priority basis.

Abdul Karim directed SIDB to expedite work on proposed industrial zones in all the districts so that employment opportunities could be generated for local youth besides generating revenue.

He stressed the need of vibrant marketing and modernization of technology to make the SIDB a revenue earning organization.

He directed SIDB to come up with effective strategy to flourish cottage industry in far flung areas besides addressing complaints of power shortage being faced by industries in the province.

The CM's Special Assistant appreciated the efforts of Managing Director and SIDB staff, however he asked MD to compile and submit complete data of SIDB within a month and also give time frame. Later he visited German Wood Working Centre in Peshawar and examined different sections.

