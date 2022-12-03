(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Home Affairs Babar Saleem Swati said on Saturday that the provincial government would soon announce to set up Lawyers' academy and allocation of 6 Kanal land for it.

Talking to a delegation of Bar Association, here on Saturday, he said that "the procedure for bringing amendments in the issuance of the license of prohibited bore weapons will be prepared soon to provide protection to the lawyers' community".

He said the Lawyers' Protection Bill would be approved by the provincial assembly after fulfilling all legal formalities.

The advisor said that the provincial government "gives due respect to lawyers' community and taking practical steps for their welfare and also utilizing all available resources for the purpose".