UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Set Up Lawyers' Academy Soon: CM's Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 06:40 PM

KP govt to set up Lawyers' Academy soon: CM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Home Affairs Babar Saleem Swati said on Saturday that the provincial government would soon announce to set up Lawyers' academy and allocation of 6 Kanal land for it.

Talking to a delegation of Bar Association, here on Saturday, he said that "the procedure for bringing amendments in the issuance of the license of prohibited bore weapons will be prepared soon to provide protection to the lawyers' community".

He said the Lawyers' Protection Bill would be approved by the provincial assembly after fulfilling all legal formalities.

The advisor said that the provincial government "gives due respect to lawyers' community and taking practical steps for their welfare and also utilizing all available resources for the purpose".

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Lawyers All Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

2 hours ago
 “No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

2 hours ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

4 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

4 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

7 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.