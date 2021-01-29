UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Set Up Shelter Home For Pak-Afghan Border Travelers: DSW

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

KP govt to set up shelter home for Pak-Afghan border travelers: DSW

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The provincial government has decided to establish a shelter home for travelers and passengers at Angor Adda border point between Pakistan and Afghanistan in order to provide free of cost food and other facilities.

Director Social Welfare (DSW) Hafizullah Siyal and Admin Officer Iftikhar on Friday visited the border point and in consultation with the tribal elders and Pak Army, they identified a site for construction of the shelter home.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafizullah Siyal said that for the first time in the history, the provincial government was constructing and opening the shelter home on the directives of the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Dr Hisham Inamullah.

.

He said the decision would facilitate the travelers and transporters as there was no hotel and restaurant at the border point due to which the travelers from both of the countries have been facing difficulties since long.

Hafizullah said the shelter home would start functioning within the next few days where all facilities including free food, shelter, washroom and other basic facilities would be available.

The Local elders and people appreciated the provincial government for taking steps for the welfare of tribal people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army Hotel SITE Border All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

13 minutes ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

23 minutes ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

53 minutes ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

54 minutes ago

137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

54 minutes ago

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.