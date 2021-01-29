KP govt to set up shelter home for Pak-Afghan border travelers: DSW

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The provincial government has decided to establish a shelter home for travelers and passengers at Angor Adda border point between Pakistan and Afghanistan in order to provide free of cost food and other facilities.

Director Social Welfare (DSW) Hafizullah Siyal and Admin Officer Iftikhar on Friday visited the border point and in consultation with the tribal elders and Pak Army, they identified a site for construction of the shelter home.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafizullah Siyal said that for the first time in the history, the provincial government was constructing and opening the shelter home on the directives of the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Dr Hisham Inamullah.

.

He said the decision would facilitate the travelers and transporters as there was no hotel and restaurant at the border point due to which the travelers from both of the countries have been facing difficulties since long.

Hafizullah said the shelter home would start functioning within the next few days where all facilities including free food, shelter, washroom and other basic facilities would be available.

The Local elders and people appreciated the provincial government for taking steps for the welfare of tribal people.