KP Govt To Set Up Two Rescue-1122 Stations In All Tribal Districts: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Muhammad Iqbal Wednesday said the provincial government has approved Rescue-1122 service for tribal districts and two stations would be set up in each tribal district.

Presiding over a briefing session on subordinate departments under his ministry, he appreciated the performance of all departments and directed them to expedite work on setting up of new Rescue stations.

On the occasion, the minister was briefed that in each tribal district two station would be set up while in erstwhile Frontier Regions one each station would be established.

It was said that recruitment of 1700 staff for these stations has been started.

The Minister was informed about the performance of Rescue-1122, disaster management authority and Civil Defence departments. He was also briefed about relief and rescue activities during recent spell of rains and snowfall across the province.

