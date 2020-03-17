KP govt to setup 150-bed quarantine at Levy Centre Shakus in Khyber district

Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has decided to setup 150-bed quarantine hospital at Levy Centre Shakus in Khyber district following reports of corona cases in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has decided to setup 150-bed quarantine hospital at Levy Centre Shakus in Khyber district following reports of corona cases in the province.

This was decided during a meeting jointly chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz.

All administrative secretaries and key stakeholders participated in the meeting and discussed issues regarding fear and spread of coronavirus and prepared a counter mechanism to counter the threat.

The meeting decided to establish 150-bed quarantine camp at Levy Center Shahkas while PDMA and District Administration have been directed to shift the suspected cases of returning Pakistani from Torkham Border at the centre.

The meeting also decided to communicate that all the teaching and administrative staff will not attend the institutions, except the medical colleges and KMU staff which are required for clinical, pathological and radiological purposes connected with patient care. The administrative and non-clinical staff here also will not be in attendance.

Furthermore, Health Department will process and finalize their requirement of additional human resource and consider utilization of services of students of professional medical and dental colleges, paramedics as well as public health schools, as well as the private sector.

It was also decided that secretaries of departments will identify for temporary closure of non-essential and non-critical directorates, attached institutions for 15 days and submit the same to the chief secretary for orders.

Furthermore, secretaries will also identify non-essential and non-critical staff within the departments, in directorates, attached departments, authorities, semi-autonomous bodies and district offices, and such staff may be allowed to not attend office for the next fifteen days.

The meeting decided that employees having more than 50 years of age and a serious co-morbidity, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes etc will be granted leave for the next 15 days.

Female employees in the family way, will also be granted leave for the next fifteen days.

All official visitors will first be urged to discuss the matter on phone, and if extremely essential, come in person. All non-official visitors will preferably be dealt at the reception desks and Information Department will inform the general public that a ban on visiting offices for the next fifteen days is in the offing.

Private ceremonies including weddings and other festivities are already banned in wedding halls etc. However, a ban will also stand imposed on all such functions in open areas or spaces. Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Department will formally notify this under the NDM Act, 2010. The meeting also decided that divisional commissioners and secretary auqaf will coordinate an effort to request the ulema, "Khateeb" to inform their congregation as well as general public of the prevention against coronavirus.

This may also include offering prayers in open spaces, in shifts, increasing the space between the rows (saaf), and encouraging elderly people and children to preferably pray at home.

Processes of all tests and interviews for all recruitment except essential services and first responders will stand deferred.

Secretary food to keep close watch on to supplies of essential food items and to implement efforts to curb hoarding. The district administration has already been instructed by the chief secretary on this accord.

The secretary food will also make list of chronic hoarders for specific, targeted actions. Administration department through assembly secretariat to issue advisory to all the members of the provincial assembly to avoid social gatherings at the residences, hujras etc.

The meeting agreed that the Establishment Department will issue instructions to all the provincial government employees to ensure social distancing, advocate the same to the people around them, and also to avoid all such gatherings in their private lives where there is a risk of not ensuring social distancing.