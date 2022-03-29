KP govt to setup 84 Sasta Ramazan Bazars in province

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to setup 84 Sasta Ramazan Bazars in various districts of the province to provide subsidized edible items to the people in the Holy month of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to setup 84 Sasta Ramazan Bazars in various districts of the province to provide subsidized edible items to the people in the Holy month of Ramazan.

The decision was made in a meeting on Tuesday which was chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash and attended by relevant Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners. The meeting reviewed preparations and arrangements for Ramazan. The meeting was informed that district administrations have setup Ramazan Counters at big stores and the Utility Stores Corporation to make sure availability of food items at official rates in far flung areas through mobile tracking system.

The Chief Secretary also directed PESCO to make sure uninterrupted supply of electricity during Sehar and Iftar timings.

The meeting was also informed that district administrations along with support of civil society would organize Ramazan Dastarkwans. The district administrations have setup price Control Committee to make sure availability of food items at control rates.

The Chief Secretary directed the district administrations to monitor the supply of food items at government rates on daily basis and also check hoarding.