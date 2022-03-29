UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Setup 84 Sasta Ramazan Bazars In Province

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 05:18 PM

KP govt to setup 84 Sasta Ramazan Bazars in province

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to setup 84 Sasta Ramazan Bazars in various districts of the province to provide subsidized edible items to the people in the Holy month of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to setup 84 Sasta Ramazan Bazars in various districts of the province to provide subsidized edible items to the people in the Holy month of Ramazan.

The decision was made in a meeting on Tuesday which was chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash and attended by relevant Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners. The meeting reviewed preparations and arrangements for Ramazan. The meeting was informed that district administrations have setup Ramazan Counters at big stores and the Utility Stores Corporation to make sure availability of food items at official rates in far flung areas through mobile tracking system.

The Chief Secretary also directed PESCO to make sure uninterrupted supply of electricity during Sehar and Iftar timings.

The meeting was also informed that district administrations along with support of civil society would organize Ramazan Dastarkwans. The district administrations have setup price Control Committee to make sure availability of food items at control rates.

The Chief Secretary directed the district administrations to monitor the supply of food items at government rates on daily basis and also check hoarding.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Mobile Civil Society Price Government PESCO

Recent Stories

PESCO notifies power suspension for Mardan

PESCO notifies power suspension for Mardan

11 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan proved himself as self-esteemed lead ..

PM Imran Khan proved himself as self-esteemed leader of a dignified nation: Hale ..

11 minutes ago
 Couple held in murder case in kasur

Couple held in murder case in kasur

13 minutes ago
 Moldova to Face Food Crisis If Authorities Fail to ..

Moldova to Face Food Crisis If Authorities Fail to Help Farmers - Opposition

13 minutes ago
 PM to launch E-Passport facility on Wednesday: Ras ..

PM to launch E-Passport facility on Wednesday: Rasheed

13 minutes ago
 Russian Parliamentary Speaker Against Nationalizat ..

Russian Parliamentary Speaker Against Nationalization of Foreign Entities in Rus ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.