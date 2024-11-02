KP Govt To Setup Fund For Education Emergency Program: Official
Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to setup Rs 3 billion fund for education emergency endorsement from which financial assistance would be provided talented students.
Muhammad Sahab Khan, senior planning officer at the Education Department told APP on Saturday that the fund would also be utilized for Education Card scheme, which would be initially launched in Upper and Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Torghar, Upper and Lower Chitral, Tan, and Upper and Lower South Waziristan.
The official said all children attending the government schools in these areas will receive Rs1,000 per month.
The beneficiaries would also get free admission in the registered private schools of their choice in these districts.
He said that about 40,000 children would benefit from this program in the first phase in KP and upon its success the facility would be extended to other districts.
Additionally, girls in grades 6 to 10 across the province would receive Rs 500 per month as an educational stipend, benefiting around 550,000 girls. Annually, about Rs 3.1 billion would be spent to be funded by the provincial government, he said, adding free textbooks and scholarships would also be provided under the Education Card, he said.
He said that the initiative would help increase students enrolment besides discourage drop ration in schools.
