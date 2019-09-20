KP govt to setup six more medical colleges across the province: Dr. Hasham Inamullah

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 10:03 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday announced establishment of six more medical colleges across the province
Provincial Health Minister, Dr. Hasham Inamullah said that these medical colleges will be built in districts Lakki Marwat, Karak , Haripur, Waziristan, Khurram and Bajur.
He said these medical colleges would be attached with already established 500 beds hospitals in these districts. He said these colleges were gift from the government to students who are interested in medical field.
Dr. Hasham said that state of art diagnostic machinery and medical equipments would be provided to each district headquarters hospital on public-private partnership basis.