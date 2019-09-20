UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Setup Six More Medical Colleges Across The Province: Dr. Hasham Inamullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 10:03 PM

KP govt to setup six more medical colleges across the province: Dr. Hasham Inamullah

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday announced establishment of six more medical colleges across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday announced establishment of six more medical colleges across the province.

Provincial Health Minister, Dr. Hasham Inamullah said that these medical colleges will be built in districts Lakki Marwat, Karak , Haripur, Waziristan, Khurram and Bajur.

He said these medical colleges would be attached with already established 500 beds hospitals in these districts. He said these colleges were gift from the government to students who are interested in medical field.

Dr. Hasham said that state of art diagnostic machinery and medical equipments would be provided to each district headquarters hospital on public-private partnership basis.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haripur Karak Lakki Marwat From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

3 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

3 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

34 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

48 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

48 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.