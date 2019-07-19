UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Setup Smart Class Rooms In 1000 Schools

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

KP Govt to setup smart class rooms in 1000 schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has decided to setup smart class rooms in 1000 schools where students would be taught about latest science and technology based education.

Official sources said the project would be launched in schools in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including tribal districts Following receiving instructions of Government in this regard, the Education Reforms Units are taking measures to establish smart class rooms in Government Schools.

