KP Govt to setup university in North Waziristan, IT labs in 200 schools in erstwhile Fata

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has planned to setup a public sector university in North Waziristan and Education City in South Waziristan tribal districts in current fiscal year to provide quality education facilities to tribal students at their doorsteps. Officials in Education Department told APP that practical work on the University and Education City would commence soon after completion of feasibility studies with allocation of Rs125 million for each project. The Education City would be setup at Barwand Mehsud area in South Waziristan. In addition to these two mega projects, four new degree colleges would be constructed including two for girls in Orakzai tribal district and one each for girls and boys in Wana South Waziristan at a cost of Rs 250 million in current fiscal year. A total of nine gigantic education projects worth Rs10692million would be completed during fiscal year 2019-20 with main focus on provision of scholarships to students,construction of new educational institutions and infrastructure development.

IT labs in 200 schools costing Rs1800 million would be completed besides Rs 200million for establishment of science labs in 200 schools and Rs 300 million for early childhood education program in 1000 schools in merged areas. Projects related to strengthening of basic infrastructure,increasing students' enrollment, solarization of schools and establishment of new educational degree colleges in erstwhile Fata would be completed. The Government was focusing on institutional strengthening and capacity building of higher education by launching performance based package for faculty members of teachers costing Rs 220million and professors with allocation of Rs 180million besides Rs 500million would be spent on provision of staff to existing general and commerce colleges to promote higher education in merged areas.

Four years BS program would be strengthened by spending Rs146 million besides allocation of Rs 450million for provision of transport facilities to higher education institutions to facilitate students of remote areas. The Government has planned to solarize schools costing Rs200million in remote and inaccessible areas of erstwhile Fata. To increase students' enrollment and bringing street children under school net, the Government is introducing rapid enrollment,quality improvement and school governance reform project with a cost of Rs 200million in current fiscal year.

To encouraged private sector, the official said scheme (EVS) would be launched with an estimated cost of Rs 120 million to address access and quality educations' challenges. Under New School Program (NEP), talented students would be provided financial assistance at Rs 1000 per month for which Rs96 million would be spent in current financial year. Similarly, Rs200 million would be spent under Foundation Assisted School (FAS) with allocation of Rs200 million that would benefit 200 schools students with provision of monthly assistance of Rs1000 to talented lot. Under provision of basic infrastructure, teachers and education facilities scheme costing Rs4210 million, the Government would spend Rs500 million on furniture, Rs300million on establishment of 1000 toilet blocks, Rs100 million on 200 drinking water schemes, Rs300 million on construction of boundary walls in 200 schools, repair of existing classrooms in 4000 schools costing Rs350million, Rs 800 million for construction of additional class room in overcrowded schools, Rs 250million for provision of free text books to students and Rs150 million for development of playground in 500 schools.

To encourage talented students of erstwhile Fata towards higher education, the Government would spend Rs 750million on provision of scholarship to 2000 girls and 2000 boys costing Rs 170 million each at the rate of Rs one lakh per annum to enable them to continue their studies without any financial worry.

Similarly, the Government would spend a huge amount of Rs 2540 million to provide scholarship to students of elementary and secondary education of the merged areas enabling them to continue their education without any financial constraints.

The scholarship would be given to 15000 girls secondary students each Rs1000 per month costing Rs 90million and 20000 boys students each Rs 1000 month costing Rs150million to reduce pressure on existing reputable institutions besides easing financial problems of poor parents.�Likewise, Rs1000 per month scholarship would be given to about three lakh girls students costing Rs1500 million and four lakh boys students of Primary schools Rs 500 per month costing Rs 800 million in merged area.