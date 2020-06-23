UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Setups Coronavirus Testing Lab In All Divisions: Official

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:27 PM

KP govt to setups coronavirus testing lab in all divisions: official

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would setup coronavirus testing laboratory in all divisions of the province to save time and money of patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would setup coronavirus testing laboratory in all divisions of the province to save time and money of patients.

Assistant Director, Khyber Medical University (KMU)'s public health reference laboratory, Dr Asif Ali said PCR machine would also be installed in these laboratories for speedy testing of patients.

Addressing a function organized on occasion of installation of corona testing PCR machine at teaching hospital Timergara, Lower Dir district, Dr Asif Ali said 400 tests were being conducted on daily basis here by saving time and money of people while going for such facilities to Peshawar and Islamabad.

He visited different sections of the laboratory and issued necessary instructions.

He said nine public and four private laboratories were authorized to conduct tests relating to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The performance of all these laboratories were being monitored and any private laboratory found guilty of any sort of negligence in reports would be sealed.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dir Timergara Money Khyber Medical University All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ambulance-motorbike collision claims 3 lives in Na ..

3 minutes ago

Nine missing after Indonesia boat accident

3 minutes ago

Rung School offers online music, painting and call ..

3 minutes ago

US Special Envoy Billingslea Calls on China Again ..

7 minutes ago

Scottish-based welfare organization distributes ca ..

7 minutes ago

Opposition should focus on performance instead of ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.