KP govt to setups coronavirus testing lab in all divisions: official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would setup coronavirus testing laboratory in all divisions of the province to save time and money of patients.

Assistant Director, Khyber Medical University (KMU)'s public health reference laboratory, Dr Asif Ali said PCR machine would also be installed in these laboratories for speedy testing of patients.

Addressing a function organized on occasion of installation of corona testing PCR machine at teaching hospital Timergara, Lower Dir district, Dr Asif Ali said 400 tests were being conducted on daily basis here by saving time and money of people while going for such facilities to Peshawar and Islamabad.

He visited different sections of the laboratory and issued necessary instructions.

He said nine public and four private laboratories were authorized to conduct tests relating to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The performance of all these laboratories were being monitored and any private laboratory found guilty of any sort of negligence in reports would be sealed.