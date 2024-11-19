KP Govt to solarize 195 health facilities under HCI project

In a major initiative to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department Tuesday announced plans to solarize 195 health facilities across four districts under the Human Capital Investment Project (HCIP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) In a major initiative to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department Tuesday announced plans to solarize 195 health facilities across four districts under the Human Capital Investment Project (HCIP).

The decision was made during a briefing to Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health Mr. Ihtisham Ali by Project Director Dr Ikram Ullah.

Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali directed the team to expedite the project’s implementation, emphasizing its significance for improving healthcare services in KP. He remarked, “This initiative is pivotal for enhancing our health-are system and ensuring better health outcomes for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Project Director Dr Ikram Ullah while briefing the advisor health told that Initially focusing on Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, and Haripur, the project has been expanded to include 16 districts, particularly targeting the restoration and revitalization of flood-affected health-care facilities.

Originally conceived three and a half years ago, this program is a key component in improving Primary health-care across the province.

The total budget for the project stands at $85 million, comprising 42% grant funding and 58% loan financing, of which $12 million has been utilized so far. The project aims to upgrade 195 health facilities, including 151 Basic Health Units (BHUs), 25 Rural Health Centers (RHCs), 13 Category-D hospitals, and 6 Category-C hospitals.

Dr Ikram Ullah highlighted the development of KP’s first referral mechanism under the project, with a strong emphasis on maternal and child health. Vaccination of 14,000 defaulter children has been made Under this project across four districts.

He added that budget allocations include $63 million for improving basic health services, $3 million for capacity building and addressing staff shortages, $7.037 million for enhancing governance and management, and $10 million for the restoration of 158 flood-damaged health facilities. APP/aqk