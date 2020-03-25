UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:19 PM

KP Govt to soon announce relief package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Wednesday said the provincial government would soon announce relief package for the province in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to media during his visit to District Headquarters Hospital in Khyber district, he said "together we can defeat corona pandemic", adding that with cooperation of public, government and military the coronavirus could be defeated.

Seeking public support to overcome coronavirus, the CM said that all the precautionary measures had been taken for public safety and these could only yield result if the masses would cooperate and remain in self quarantine.

Mehmood Khan said the government was working to constituting volunteer teams to assist stoppage of coronavirus outbreak.

The government was appointing as many as 2000 doctors on contract basis, he said and added that 1300 doctors had been appointed while approval of 600 more doctors through public service commission had been granted.

On the occasion KP Government spokesman Ajmal Wazir told media that no local case of corona had been reported from D I Khan district while all the coronavirus affected patients at quarantine centres were Zaireen from other areas of the country.

He further said that in Manga area of Mardan some new cases were reported and the affected area had been quarantined.

