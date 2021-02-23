KP Govt to soon notify rule of businesses for legislation on domestic violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Members Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday vowed to further strengthen the implementation and oversight of pro-women laws including newly enacted legislation on domestic violence and reproductive health rights to end all forms of discrimination and violence against women in the province.

They were speaking at the event jointly hosted by Blue Veins and Awaz-CDS Pakistan, non-governmental organizations, in collaboration with Women Parliamentary Caucus Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department.

The event was attended by Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, MPAs, Women Parliamentary Caucus, representatives law, population welfare, and social welfare department and Civil Society Organizations.

Addressing the consultation, the speakers highly appreciated the fact that women parliamentarians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly are playing an efficient role in taking forward the issues particularly related to women, girls, children, and transgender persons.

Mehmood Jan, Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly said: "Throughout the past few years, breakthroughs in pro-women legislation have shown the strong commitments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's government to protect rights of women.

" He shared that collective actions and efforts was a focus of KP Assembly to ensure that vulnerable communities are better protected and benefited by the laws and their implementation.

Madiha Nisar, Vice President Women Parliamentary Caucus said: "WPC is always ready to join hands for collaborative efforts with civil society for furthering the implementation of pro-women legislation to strengthen protection of the rights of women and eliminate violence against them.

Aisha Bano, Member Provincial Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education said, "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has done two significant legislation on domestic violence and reproductive health for the province and if an improvement and compliance is desired, the relevant institutions and enforcement bodies need to be strengthened and strong coordination among the departments should be ensured.

While appreciating the enactment of legislation on domestic violence and reproductive healthcare rights, Qamar Naseem, Program Coordinator Blue Veins emphasized on furthering monitoring, oversight, resource and budget allocation, support,coordination and the empowerment of enforcement bodies to achieve the objectives of both legislation.