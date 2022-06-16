UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Spend 25bln On Health Card During Fiscal Year 2022-23: Bangash

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022

KP Govt to spend 25bln on health card during fiscal year 2022-23: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Thursday said the provincial government has increased salaries and pensions of government employees by 16 percent and would spend Rs 25 billion on health card during the fiscal year 2022-23.

Speaking in the provincial assembly here, he said that neuron transplant and thalassemia were given cover under the health card facility, adding that the provincial government would continue working for the welfare of the masses.

He said the government has opertionalized 20 industrial units in Mohmand Marble city while a 50MW grid has also been installed there to ensure uninterrupted power supply to industrial units.

Bangash said that eight new colleges had been set up in the tribal districts in the last one year while locations for 12 more colleges have been identified. Similarly, he said that universities are being established in Bajaur and Waziristan merged districts.

He said that the government has allocated Rs one billion in the budget for setting up of four new universities, skills development programme and education card.

Earlier, he criticized the Federal government over increase in the prices of petroleum products and electricity traffic besides price hike and unemployment in the country.

He said that those who were criticizing the PTI government over the same issues were silent over the performance of their own government.

Earlier, KP Education Minister Shahram Tarakai said gas reserves were found in Waziristan during the PTI government and the gas royalty on Karak gas field was a long lingering issue and questioned that why not Akram Durrani resolved the issue when he was the chief minister.

He said the government has allocated Rs 64 billion current budget for the merged districts apart from the development budget, adding that the federal government didn't allocate budget for the merged districts.

