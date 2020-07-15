UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Spend Over  Rs1bln On Tank Uplift: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) ::The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is pursuing multi pronged strategy for socio-economic development of district Tank and has allocated massively to remove sense of backwardness among masses, said deputy commissioner  Muhammad Kabeer Afridi.

The DC said that over Rs 1 billion would be spent on the uplift projects in the district. He was talking to a delegation of local  media  persons who called on him here at his office.

The delegation of journalists  was  led by Said Badshah Kundi  president  of  District Press Club Tank.

The DC informed media people that funds are being utilized on developmental projects adding that Rs700 million are being utilized to improve road infrastructure as well as beautification of the city.

He said the other projects include provision of  clean potable water  solarization of water supply schemes.

Referring to the Tator Bridge issue, DC  maintained that Rs 1.5 million were being spent on reconstruction of Tank-Tator bridge. He further said the district administration was all set to clean and de-silt the water courses and drains within the city.

The DC informed that Government measures are being taken to streamline the water-distribution system from Warren Canal and warned stern action against water theft from the canal.

Afridi expressed apprehension regarding encroachment and illegal occupation of roads in the city's Largest cemetery Langar Bai and warned strict action soon.

