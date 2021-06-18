KP Govt. to spend Rs. 13.2bln as developmental expenditures in agriculture sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would spend Rs. 13.2 billion as developmental expenditures in agriculture sector during fiscal year 2021-22.

Presenting the budget, KP Finance Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra said that amount would be spent on various agriculture sector's development programmes including promotion of olive plantation in merged districts, poverty alleviation through development of poultry sector, establishment of trout villages in Hazara and Malakand Division.

He said that allocation would also be utilized in conservation of rain water, projects to increase wheat production and establishment of dairy farms and seed related industries.

The minister informed that a grant of Rs 100 million has been allocated for facilitation of senior citizens and implementation of Senior Citizen Act.

He said that under Senior Citizen Act, deserving senior persons would be provided financial assistance, free medicines and health treatment, separate wards and free entry in recreational and public places.