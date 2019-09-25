KP Govt to spend Rs 20 bln on development of 25 new tourists' sites: Minister

Minister for Tourism Atif Khan Tuesday informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly the province has great potential in tourism and the government would spend Rs 20 billion on development of 25 tourists' resorts across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):Minister for Tourism Atif Khan Tuesday informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly the province has great potential in tourism and the government would spend Rs 20 billion on development of 25 tourists' resorts across the province.

He was responding to a question of Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak during the question hour in the provincial assembly session held here under the chairmanship of Zahid Shah Toru.

The minister said that Rs15 billion allocated for promotion of tourism through World Bank assisted KITE program, adding that Rs12 billion has been earmarked for tourism roads in Swat, Malakand and Hazara divisions and Rs 500 million for access to Sheikh Badin tourist site in Dera Ismail Khan in South of KP.

Four tourists zone would be established in the province each in Mankiyal, Swat, Thandiyani and Chitral, he told the assembly and added that work on identification of other tourist places was in progress.

Leader of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani welcomed the initiatives of tourism department and said the department must complete all schemes in time. He said that Sheikh Badin is lone tourist place in southern districts and it must be developed on priority basis.

Inayat Ullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islmai and Sahibzada Sanaullah of PPP drew the attention of Tourism Minister towards construction of road in Kumrat to facilitate tourists, saying that it would earn huge revenue for the province.

The Speaker deferred rest of the questions due to absence of the ministers concerned and said these would be taken up later when the minister would be present in the House.