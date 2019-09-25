UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Spend Rs 20 Bln On Development Of 25 New Tourists' Sites: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:31 AM

KP Govt to spend Rs 20 bln on development of 25 new tourists' sites: Minister

Minister for Tourism Atif Khan Tuesday informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly the province has great potential in tourism and the government would spend Rs 20 billion on development of 25 tourists' resorts across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):Minister for Tourism Atif Khan Tuesday informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly the province has great potential in tourism and the government would spend Rs 20 billion on development of 25 tourists' resorts across the province.

He was responding to a question of Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak during the question hour in the provincial assembly session held here under the chairmanship of Zahid Shah Toru.

The minister said that Rs15 billion allocated for promotion of tourism through World Bank assisted KITE program, adding that Rs12 billion has been earmarked for tourism roads in Swat, Malakand and Hazara divisions and Rs 500 million for access to Sheikh Badin tourist site in Dera Ismail Khan in South of KP.

Four tourists zone would be established in the province each in Mankiyal, Swat, Thandiyani and Chitral, he told the assembly and added that work on identification of other tourist places was in progress.

Leader of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani welcomed the initiatives of tourism department and said the department must complete all schemes in time. He said that Sheikh Badin is lone tourist place in southern districts and it must be developed on priority basis.

Inayat Ullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islmai and Sahibzada Sanaullah of PPP drew the attention of Tourism Minister towards construction of road in Kumrat to facilitate tourists, saying that it would earn huge revenue for the province.

The Speaker deferred rest of the questions due to absence of the ministers concerned and said these would be taken up later when the minister would be present in the House.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank Awami National Party Swat Provincial Assembly Akram Khan Durrani Road Dera Ismail Khan Progress Badin Chitral Malakand SITE Zahid Shah All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

21 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

36 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

51 minutes ago

Al Qubaisi meets with Emirati students in Kazakh u ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Salem meets Sharjah Self-Defence Spor ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima calls on social institutions to uni ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.