KP govt to spend Rs 5 bln under Digital Skills Initiative program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Digital Skills Initiative program would spend Rs five billion to impart digital skills to more than 84,000 youth across the province over a period of two years.

The objective of the program is to create a critical mass of skilled graduates specializing in in-demand skills and knowledge areas required by local and foreign industry and position KP as hub of digital skilled workforce through a consistent talent pipeline.

The components of Digital Skills Initiative for Youth include partnership development with ICT industry, employable digital skills, global certification, Nanodegree program and placement of trained youth in ICT industry.