KP Govt to spend Rs1,569.691mn on 22 new urban development projects in FY 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has proposed 22 new urban development projects carrying an allocation of Rs1569.691 million for current fiscal year focusing on construction of flyovers, underpasses, new parks, recycling of dumping sites and improvement of drainage system in the province.

Provincial government has decided to construct new public parks in most districts of the province with an estimated cost of Rs1,000 million besides improving facilities in existing ones including historic Wazir Bagh and Shalimar Gardens to provide better recreational facilities to people.

Officials in Local Government and Rural Development told APP on Wednesday that Under Peshawar Beautification Program, Mughal era Wazir Bagh and Shahi Bagh gardens in Peshawar were being improved besides enhancement of facilities including construction of walking tracks, lightening, lawns, fountains, seating desks etc. The official said Rs50 million would be spent on construction of new parks including in Peshawar in FY 2021-22.

He said Rs11,911 million including Rs10,341.309 million for 55 ongoing and Rs1,569.691 million for 22 new urban development projects earmarked for financial year 2021-22. He said six ongoing and one new projects would be completed during current fiscal.

As many as Rs1,500 million would be spent on feasibility studies, detailed designs and construction of flyover, underpasses, and rehabilitation of roads infrastructure to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Peshawar.

Focus would be made on construction and repair of inter cities and links roads besides construction of flyover in key intersections to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Peshawar.

The southern section of ring road required immediate reconstruction and repair work after it was affected by goods transport and Rs1,000 million would be spent on its rehabilitation during current fiscal year.

Terming disposal of sewage especially in congested localities of Peshawar is a big challenge, the official said a mega project was proposed for construction of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Faqirabad Peshawar to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs11,668 million.

To control environmental and air pollution, he said Rs3,000 million would be spent on disposal and cleanliness of solid waste polluting canals in various districts besides diversion of municipal effluents with allocation of Rs50 million for current fiscal.

Similarly, Rs1,000 million would be spent on feasibility studies and establishment of government complexes in Ghandhara Model City Peshawar, Rs 1,000 million for strengthening of districts development programs and Rs2,500 million for purchase of sanitation vehicles and sewer suction machinery for opening of drains and sewerage lines in divisional headquarters and tehsil municipal administrations of the province for which Rs100 million earmarked for current fiscal year.