KP govt to spend Rs1.79bn on solorization of 2,000 mosques

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :To save energy for agriculture, industrial and domestic consumers, the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has decided to spend Rs1.79 billion on solorization of 2,000 mosques in merged tribal districts to provide an uninterrupted power supply to worshipers.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Energy and Power Department officials told APP on Tuesday that work on solorization of mosques continued in merged tribal districts where 2,000 mosques would be soloarized with an estimated cost of Rs1.79 billion.

The soloarization of 5,000 mosques and worship places of minorities is also underway in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where Rs 4.36 billion are being spent aimed to provide interrupted power supply to worshipers, he said. The official said soloarization of 2,323 mosques have been completed in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said construction of seven solar power projects of 43 megawatt was underway that after completion would save Rs86.

5 million per year. Electricity generation from 256 mini macro hydropower projects has been started in the first phase in 11 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The Government has planned to construct additional 672 mini macro hydropower projects in the second phase in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, he said, adding all required details were submitted to KP Government for initiation of practical work after its inclusion in annual development program.

Three hydropower projects with power generation capacity of 67.2 megawatt had been added to the national grid, he said, adding Machi hydropower project having 2.6megawatt capacity has been already completed.

Pakthunkhwa Energy Development Organziation has completed Ronalia hydropower project in Kohistan with 17megawatt capacity. Similarly, Daral Khwar hydropower project of 36.6MW was also completed in Swat district by the KP Government.