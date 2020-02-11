KP govt to spend Rs95 billion on agriculture sector in merged districts: KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has said that a hefty amount of Rs95 billion would be spent in the newly merged districts only in head of agriculture sector.

He was addressing a public meeting at Yakaghund Degree College in connections with mass contact campaign in tribal Mohmand district.

The provincial minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was serious in the progress and development of the tribal districts of the erstwhile FATA and amount of Rs100 billion would be spent on the development of the region per annum.

He said that a new era of progress and development has been begun in the tribal districts wherein record fund was being spent and during next five years all tribesmen would feel the change.

The provincial minister said that the sacrifices rendered by the tribesmen for the restoration of peace and Pakistan are known to all and added that the FATA merger into KP include the efforts of Pakistan Army, Prime Minister Imran Khan and political parties.

He said that after the merger, the representatives of the tribal districts were raising voice for the rights of tribesmen in the provincial assembly. He said that now all members of the cabinet including chief minister are visiting their districts to keep themselves informed of their problems.

Earlier, on arrival, the provincial minister was accorded warm welcome. Beside, MNA Sajid Khan and MPA Nisar Khan, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Iftikhar Khan and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of all three sub-division of the district and local elders and youth attended the public meeting at large.