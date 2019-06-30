KP Govt to spend Rs9.5bln on construction of small dams, Rs1 bln on Mansehra gravity water projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has chalked out a multidimensional plan to construct small and medium dams besides clean drinking water supply schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 9.5billion in different districts of the province.

Officials in KP Government told APP on Sunday that sites for medium and small dams were identified by the Irrigation Department and work on it would commence soon.

The Government has earmarked Rs 9.5billion for construction of small and medium dams, water supply schemes, protecting lands from floods and building of flood protection walls in the province.

To preserve water resources and strengthen agriculture sector on modern lines, about 17 more new small and medium dams would be constructed in different districts of the province.

Efforts would be made to complete the remaining mini macro hydropower power projects in different districts of KP.

The PTI led Government has constructed eight small and medium dams during last five years, which are irrigating thousands of acres of barren and infertile land in the province.

The constructed water reservoirs included Mardankhel dam, Sarki Logar dam, Gholi Banda dam in Karak, Shahkaleem dam, Gul Dheri dam, Jalozai dam in Nowshera, Dar Malik dam in Kohat, Kandhal dam in Swabi and Palai dam in Charsadda districts.

He said all the concerned officials including districts administration have been directed to finalize contingency plan for upcoming monsoon season to avert floods related damages.

Rusted water pipes in Peshawar would be replaced besides rehabilitation of sewerage treatment plants to provide safe drinking water to its residents.

The official said a mega project has been designed for replacement of all rusted pipes mostly in interior city and would be later extended to other districts, saying this project was not materialized in the past due to shortage of funds.

He said the only long-term solution to faulty drainage system is replacement of rusty pipes to get rid of waterborne diseases besides polio in Peshawar, which is home to huge migrants and transit population.

The rusted water pipes mostly in interior of Peshawar especially at Ganj, Kohati, Sarkai, Nothia, Wazirbagh and other areas require immediate replacement to protect drinking water from contamination.

Mushroom of urbanisation, desforestration, non-existence of land use legislation and establishment of unplanned housing schemes besides commercial plazas and car washing centres are major hurdles rendering water supply systems insufficient to cater demands of ever growing population for clean drinking water in Peshawar.

The official said currently around 595 tube-wells operating in the city are providing 71 million gallon water per day (MGPD) to its 1.97 million people except cantonment board areas, while the demand for drinking water is much more.

The number of water connection in Peshawar City will reach to 1.7 million by end of this year against the existing 92,000 connections, he said.

The official said it has been assessed on basis of different testes that 87 percent of the consumers are receiving safe water at consumer level, while 13 percent were getting unsafe water due to contamination in water because of rusted water pipes.

The immediate replacements of these pipes would help Government organizations especially Water Services and Sanitation Authority (WSSP) to give new water connections to new dwellers.

Water contamination could be countered through leakage control and rectification of water supply pipes.

He said around 268 kilometres of rusted pipeline have been already replaced since September 2014.

The department has devised a comprehensive plan to launch special projects for overcoming problems of energy shortage includes conservation of waste for energy generation.

In recent years, he said major infrastructure activities has taken places for comfort of public included Peshawar metro, construction of service roads along ring road, widening and improvement of existing Jarmud Road Peshawar besides six play lands were established in existing parks of KP.

The official said under Karak Royality Fund, water supply schemes would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs642 million.

Similarly, the Government would launch special gravity water supply schemes in Mansehra at a cost of Rs one billion.

Likewise, Rs 3.7 billion would be spent on small and medium size water supply schemes in other districts.

Rs 2.5 billion would be spent on different projects related to conservation of water, enhancing of agricultural productivity and increasing cultivate land in upcoming fiscal year.

Under the Chief Minister KP Emergency Program, the Government will initiate special projects to protect precious fertile land from soil erosion by constructing remainig watercourses and canals to save wastage of water besides facilitating the tail end farmers aimed at to increase per acre agriculture production and increasing areas of cultivated land in the province.