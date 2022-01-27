UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Start 14-day COVID Vaccination Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 07:18 PM

In wake of the growing cases of coronavirus, especially that of Omicron Variant being more infectious than other variants and in pursuance of decision of NCOC & Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Phase-I of the 14-day COVID Vaccination Campaign would be started from February 1,2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :In wake of the growing cases of coronavirus, especially that of Omicron Variant being more infectious than other variants and in pursuance of decision of NCOC & Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Phase-I of the 14-day COVID Vaccination Campaign would be started from February 1,2022.

The vaccination would be carried out in 22 districts to achieve 90 percent first dose coverage across the province to control the spread of the virus, said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

All private schools across the province will serve as an essential platform for COVID-19 Vaccination Drive and all the students above 12+ years of age should get their 1st/2nd dose of Covid-19 Vaccine during these 14 days of activity.

In this regard all the owners of the private schools are instructed to extend full cooperation in the vaccination campaign. They would also ensure the consent of parents regarding vaccination prior to first February and the schools should not allow those students whose parents refuse to get their children vaccinated.

Furthermore, non-cooperative schools shall be closed down by the respective District Administration and other punitive action shall also be taken against the schools as per laws in vogue.

It said that KP-PSRA will highly appreciate the cooperation of all private schools associations in making the vaccination campaign successful and expect that they will play their due role in the hour of national emergency.

