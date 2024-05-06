Open Menu

KP Govt To Start 3 Lac MT Wheat Procurement From May 7: Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 05:55 PM

KP Govt to start 3 lac MT wheat procurement from May 7: Minister

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would start procurement of three lac metric tons (MT) of wheat from May 7 at a cost of about 29 billion rupees, said Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would start procurement of three lac metric tons (MT) of wheat from May 7 at a cost of about 29 billion rupees, said Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru.

In a statement issued here, he said that wheat would be purchased from local farmers at the rate of Rs 3900 hundred per 40 kg sack.

He said committees have been formed at the district level to check the quality and quantity of wheat

The committee would consist of the district food controller, assistant food controller, district administration, agriculture, revenue department, representative members of the flour mills association, and officials of NAB and anti-corruption department as observers.

The food department had set up 22 procurement centres in Peshawar, DI Khan, Bannu, Malakand, Dargai, Dir Lower, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Mardan, Haripur, Mansehra, Kark, Battagram, Kohat, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Charsadda, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Buner, Swabi, Azakhel, and Swat for procurement of wheat.

The Minister said that CCTV cameras have been installed at all the centers to monitor the purchase process, adding that purchases would be made from farmers on a first come first serve basis.

The provincial government has introduced a mobile application for procurement to enable online registration of all records on the spot, said the Food Minister.

Toru said that farmers would be paid through the Bank of Khyber within 24 hours.

He said that a complaint cell has also been set up with telephone number 091-9225379 for any complaint related to wheat procurement.

He said all possible measures have been taken to ensure transparency in wheat procurement and to prevent any kind of embezzlement.

Zahir Shah Toru warned that exemplary punishment would be given to corrupt elements.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Abbottabad Swat Mobile Agriculture Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Dargai Buner May Bank Of Khyber All From Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Facilitation center to be operational from 9 am to ..

Facilitation center to be operational from 9 am to 9 pm: CDA Chief

6 minutes ago
 RMI Inter-College Male, Female Games begin in colo ..

RMI Inter-College Male, Female Games begin in colorful opening ceremony

6 minutes ago
 More than 111 million collected in govt dues in Ap ..

More than 111 million collected in govt dues in April

6 minutes ago
 US officials discuss bilateral cooperation with KP ..

US officials discuss bilateral cooperation with KP Governor

7 minutes ago
 3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt destroyed

3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt destroyed

15 minutes ago
 Safi Warriors Martial Arts Academy win KP Al-Kabir ..

Safi Warriors Martial Arts Academy win KP Al-Kabir Inter-Club Karate Championshi ..

15 minutes ago
Filipino Siamese twins arrive in Riyadh for evalua ..

Filipino Siamese twins arrive in Riyadh for evaluation towards separation surger ..

15 minutes ago
 Advisor lauds performance of Mansehra Police in B ..

Advisor lauds performance of Mansehra Police in Bedra Interchange incident

15 minutes ago
 Political veteran set to be named Scotland's next ..

Political veteran set to be named Scotland's next leader

15 minutes ago
 Gaza officials say Israel army strikes two Rafah a ..

Gaza officials say Israel army strikes two Rafah areas it ordered evacuated

15 minutes ago
 Ex-minister Jose Raul Mulino wins Panama president ..

Ex-minister Jose Raul Mulino wins Panama presidential race

15 minutes ago
 Sports Gala inaugurated at Gomal Law College

Sports Gala inaugurated at Gomal Law College

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan