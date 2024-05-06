KP Govt To Start 3 Lac MT Wheat Procurement From May 7: Minister
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 05:55 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would start procurement of three lac metric tons (MT) of wheat from May 7 at a cost of about 29 billion rupees, said Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would start procurement of three lac metric tons (MT) of wheat from May 7 at a cost of about 29 billion rupees, said Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru.
In a statement issued here, he said that wheat would be purchased from local farmers at the rate of Rs 3900 hundred per 40 kg sack.
He said committees have been formed at the district level to check the quality and quantity of wheat
The committee would consist of the district food controller, assistant food controller, district administration, agriculture, revenue department, representative members of the flour mills association, and officials of NAB and anti-corruption department as observers.
The food department had set up 22 procurement centres in Peshawar, DI Khan, Bannu, Malakand, Dargai, Dir Lower, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Mardan, Haripur, Mansehra, Kark, Battagram, Kohat, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Charsadda, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Buner, Swabi, Azakhel, and Swat for procurement of wheat.
The Minister said that CCTV cameras have been installed at all the centers to monitor the purchase process, adding that purchases would be made from farmers on a first come first serve basis.
The provincial government has introduced a mobile application for procurement to enable online registration of all records on the spot, said the Food Minister.
Toru said that farmers would be paid through the Bank of Khyber within 24 hours.
He said that a complaint cell has also been set up with telephone number 091-9225379 for any complaint related to wheat procurement.
He said all possible measures have been taken to ensure transparency in wheat procurement and to prevent any kind of embezzlement.
Zahir Shah Toru warned that exemplary punishment would be given to corrupt elements.
Recent Stories
Facilitation center to be operational from 9 am to 9 pm: CDA Chief
RMI Inter-College Male, Female Games begin in colorful opening ceremony
More than 111 million collected in govt dues in April
US officials discuss bilateral cooperation with KP Governor
3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt destroyed
Safi Warriors Martial Arts Academy win KP Al-Kabir Inter-Club Karate Championshi ..
Filipino Siamese twins arrive in Riyadh for evaluation towards separation surger ..
Advisor lauds performance of Mansehra Police in Bedra Interchange incident
Political veteran set to be named Scotland's next leader
Gaza officials say Israel army strikes two Rafah areas it ordered evacuated
Ex-minister Jose Raul Mulino wins Panama presidential race
Sports Gala inaugurated at Gomal Law College
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Facilitation center to be operational from 9 am to 9 pm: CDA Chief6 minutes ago
-
More than 111 million collected in govt dues in April6 minutes ago
-
US officials discuss bilateral cooperation with KP Governor7 minutes ago
-
3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt destroyed15 minutes ago
-
Advisor lauds performance of Mansehra Police in Bedra Interchange incident15 minutes ago
-
Political veteran set to be named Scotland's next leader15 minutes ago
-
SMIU VC addresses closing ceremony of PM's Talent Hunt Youth Sports League15 minutes ago
-
Farooq Abdullah calls for talks to resolve Kashmir dispute in line with Kashmiris’ aspirations15 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman intervention settles outstanding dues of two complainants25 minutes ago
-
‘Corporal punishment fear should be wiped out of kids’ minds’; says PRSP official15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises police for busting Jordan gang15 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice15 minutes ago