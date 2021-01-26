UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Start Cultural Exchange Programmes With Neighbouring Countries: Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

KP Govt to start cultural exchange programmes with neighbouring countries: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zia Ullah Bangash here on Tuesday said that the provincial government would soon hold cultural exchange programmes with neighboring countries especially China.

During his visit to Chinese Cultural Center "China Window", he said the KP Government wanted to make progress by adopting different Chinese models, adding that special arrangements are being made for public awareness to understand CPEC at China Window Center.

He said that the China Window would further cement the bilateral relations between the people of two countries, especially between people of KP and China. The cultural ties between the two countries are strengthening.

Later, he visited various galleries of the state-of-the-art China Window, signed the friendship wall and also wrote his views in the guests' book at the China Window.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Exchange China Visit CPEC Progress Government

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Arts Centre announces launch of ..

57 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

1 hour ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

2 hours ago

106,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Iran Will Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA If ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.