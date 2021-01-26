KP Govt to start cultural exchange programmes with neighbouring countries: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zia Ullah Bangash here on Tuesday said that the provincial government would soon hold cultural exchange programmes with neighboring countries especially China.

During his visit to Chinese Cultural Center "China Window", he said the KP Government wanted to make progress by adopting different Chinese models, adding that special arrangements are being made for public awareness to understand CPEC at China Window Center.

He said that the China Window would further cement the bilateral relations between the people of two countries, especially between people of KP and China. The cultural ties between the two countries are strengthening.

Later, he visited various galleries of the state-of-the-art China Window, signed the friendship wall and also wrote his views in the guests' book at the China Window.