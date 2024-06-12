Open Menu

KP Govt To Start Helicopter Safari Service For Tourists At Shandur Polo Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 12:10 PM

KP Govt to start helicopter safari service for tourists at Shandur polo festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to start helicopter safari service packages for tourists at the Shandur Polo Festival.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Archeology and Museums of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that as per the instructions of Advisor Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb, the DG KP Culture and Tourism Authority Barkatullah Marwat had recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Petronet Aviation.

It said that various tourism and helicopter safari service packages have been introduced for tourists at Shandur Polo Festival including Chitral Airport to Kailash Valley and Lowari Tunnel tour, package 2 includes Chitral Airport and Trich Mir Peak, package 3 includes Chitral Airport, Trich Mir and Qaqalisht Meadows and package four includes tour from Chitral Airport to Shandur Polo Festival.

The tourists can book their package on cell number 03335455566 or email [email protected] and [email protected]. It should be noted that this year Shandur Polo Festival in Chitral would start on June 28.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polo Chitral June From Government Airport

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

3 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

17 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

17 hours ago
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

17 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

18 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

18 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

18 hours ago
 Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

19 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan