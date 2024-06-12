KP Govt to start helicopter safari service for tourists at Shandur polo festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to start helicopter safari service packages for tourists at the Shandur Polo Festival.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Archeology and Museums of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that as per the instructions of Advisor Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb, the DG KP Culture and Tourism Authority Barkatullah Marwat had recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Petronet Aviation.

It said that various tourism and helicopter safari service packages have been introduced for tourists at Shandur Polo Festival including Chitral Airport to Kailash Valley and Lowari Tunnel tour, package 2 includes Chitral Airport and Trich Mir Peak, package 3 includes Chitral Airport, Trich Mir and Qaqalisht Meadows and package four includes tour from Chitral Airport to Shandur Polo Festival.

The tourists can book their package on cell number 03335455566 or email [email protected] and [email protected]. It should be noted that this year Shandur Polo Festival in Chitral would start on June 28.