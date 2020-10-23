UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Start IT Based Online Education In Public Schools: Minister

KP Govt to start IT based online education in public schools: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Taraqai Friday said the education department is all set to launch an IT based online education system in all public schools as a pilot project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Taraqai Friday said the education department is all set to launch an IT based online education system in all public schools as a pilot project.

Presiding over a meeting here to review arrangements for the project, he said that under the project all the lectures of teachers would be made available for students on a dashboard while teachers would take classes through video links.

He said first the students would be taught IT skills and through a well developed system the assessments would be taken, adding that all public schools already have IT labs while teachers are also working there.

The minister said that education is the top priority of the government and all the available resources would be utilized for providing quality education to the children.

He said initially the project would be launched as a pilot project and later to be extended to the rest of the province.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Education Nadeem Aslam, Special Secretary Zarif Al-mani, Managing Director KP IT Board Ali Mahmood, Director Education Hafiz Ibrahim and IT staff of the education department.

The meeting also invited suggestions from the IT board, education department and private sector to make the system more efficient.

