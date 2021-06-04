UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Start Second Shift Schools Across Province: Shahram

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

KP Govt to start second shift schools across province: Shahram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Friday said that the government was taking special measures to start second shift schools across the province especially in far flung hilly areas.

Presiding over a meeting on inclusion of 10 new schools of PK-18 Malakand in Annual Development Program (ADP), he directed district education Officers Malakand to take prompt measures for setting up of second shift schools in Malakand district.

He also directed the Education department, engineering staff of Communication and Works department and District Education Officers to visit the site of new schools and submit revised PC-1 of the projects within four days.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Public Health Engineering Shakil Khan demanded Maktab Schools, Community Schools and second shift schools in district Malakand.

The Education Minister directed the Managing Director Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation to start work on Maktab Schools and Community Schools while asking DEO to immediately start work on second shift schools in the district.

Shahram also directed the education department to resolve all the issues related to land acquisition for construction of 10 new schools in PK-18 and in case of unavailability of land, it should go for multi-storey buildings.

Later the Minister for Education was briefed about the feasibility, design and budget of 10 new schools in PK-18 Malakand.

