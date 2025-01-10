Open Menu

KP Govt To Switch Universities To Solar Power: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM

KP Govt to switch universities to solar power: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi on Friday inaugurated a 750 kV solar energy system at the Agricultural University Peshawar, marking a major step toward transitioning universities in the province to green energy.

During the inauguration ceremony, the minister emphasized the government's commitment to promoting renewable energy in educational institutions.

"We are shifting universities to solar power. Today, we have inaugurated the solar system at Agricultural University, and soon all remaining electricity requirements will also be transitioned to solar energy," Afridi said.

The minister further revealed plans to install solar systems in other universities across KP and assured that additional measures were being taken to improve the overall condition of higher education institutions.

Highlighting the provincial government's resolve, he noted that serious efforts were underway to address the financial challenges faced by universities and to ensure their sustainability.

As part of the event, the minister also planted a tree sapling as a gesture supporting the plantation campaign, reinforcing the government's commitment to environmental conservation.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Education Afridi Event All Government

Recent Stories

Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

14 seconds ago
 EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of ..

EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..

45 minutes ago
 Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply ..

Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody fr ..

UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon

10 hours ago
DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deal ..

DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals

11 hours ago
 Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set f ..

Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dh ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on pr ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on presidential election victory, t ..

12 hours ago
 Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with ..

Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustai ..

12 hours ago
 Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey ..

Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey havoc

12 hours ago
 Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited ..

Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited first step, senior UN official ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan