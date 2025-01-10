KP Govt To Switch Universities To Solar Power: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi on Friday inaugurated a 750 kV solar energy system at the Agricultural University Peshawar, marking a major step toward transitioning universities in the province to green energy.
During the inauguration ceremony, the minister emphasized the government's commitment to promoting renewable energy in educational institutions.
"We are shifting universities to solar power. Today, we have inaugurated the solar system at Agricultural University, and soon all remaining electricity requirements will also be transitioned to solar energy," Afridi said.
The minister further revealed plans to install solar systems in other universities across KP and assured that additional measures were being taken to improve the overall condition of higher education institutions.
Highlighting the provincial government's resolve, he noted that serious efforts were underway to address the financial challenges faced by universities and to ensure their sustainability.
As part of the event, the minister also planted a tree sapling as a gesture supporting the plantation campaign, reinforcing the government's commitment to environmental conservation.
