KP Govt to take pragmatic measures for development of southern districts: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday said the provincial government is well aware of the issues and problems of southern districts of the province and taking pragmatic measures for development of these districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday said the provincial government is well aware of the issues and problems of southern districts of the province and taking pragmatic measures for development of these districts.

He said this during a call on meeting with Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, adding that KP health department has put in place comprehensive measures to curb coronavirus outbreak in district DI Khan.

He said due to corona pandemic the provincial economy has badly affected however, the government is paying attention to development of less privileged areas and districts. He said that several projects of public welfare are near to completion that would bring prosperity and development in these area.

Jhagra said that district health teams were working day and night in district DI Khan to avert outbreak infectious coronavirus. These teams quarantined hundred of patients at quarantine centres and provided best health and other facilities, he added.

On the occasion the federal minister appreciated the KP government efforts in curbing coronavirus outbreak and said that due to effective measures the disease was curtailed and several lives were protected.

He also discussed party and local affairs with the provincial minister and lauded the Health Minister's efforts in fight against coronavirus.