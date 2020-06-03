UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Take Pragmatic Measures For Development Of Southern Districts: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Health And Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:31 PM

KP Govt to take pragmatic measures for development of southern districts: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday said the provincial government is well aware of the issues and problems of southern districts of the province and taking pragmatic measures for development of these districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday said the provincial government is well aware of the issues and problems of southern districts of the province and taking pragmatic measures for development of these districts.

He said this during a call on meeting with Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, adding that KP health department has put in place comprehensive measures to curb coronavirus outbreak in district DI Khan.

He said due to corona pandemic the provincial economy has badly affected however, the government is paying attention to development of less privileged areas and districts. He said that several projects of public welfare are near to completion that would bring prosperity and development in these area.

Jhagra said that district health teams were working day and night in district DI Khan to avert outbreak infectious coronavirus. These teams quarantined hundred of patients at quarantine centres and provided best health and other facilities, he added.

On the occasion the federal minister appreciated the KP government efforts in curbing coronavirus outbreak and said that due to effective measures the disease was curtailed and several lives were protected.

He also discussed party and local affairs with the provincial minister and lauded the Health Minister's efforts in fight against coronavirus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit Baltistan Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor passes away from Coronav ..

2 minutes ago

PIA issues schedule of flights to bring back Pakis ..

10 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB), ESCAP discuss steppi ..

4 minutes ago

Dr dies fighting Coronavirus in Khairpur

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

2 minutes ago

Rupee recovers 57 paisas against dollar in interba ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.