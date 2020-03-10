UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Take Tribal MPAs Into Confidence Over Reforms In Merged Areas

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 01:36 PM

KP Govt to take tribal MPAs into confidence over reforms in merged areas

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governments have decided to take the tribal elected members of the provincial assembly into confidence about the ongoing reforms underway in the merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governments have decided to take the tribal elected members of the provincial assembly into confidence about the ongoing reforms underway in the merged areas.

The official sources informed that a high level consultative meeting to this effect has been called in Peshawar on Tuesday to deliberate upon the matter.

The meeting would be chaired by the Chief Minister and attended by the provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants and administrative officials.

Elected members of parliament from the tribal districts have also been invited for the meeting.

