KP Govt To Take Up Handing Over Of USC To KP With Federal Govt: Muzamil Aslam

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Advisor Muzamil Aslam on Thursday said that the provincial government would take up the handing over of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) stores located in the province with the Federal government.

In a video message issued here, the CM’s aide said that under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, a consultation meeting was held to keep the utility stores active in the province, adding that it was proposed to take the employees and assets of the USC located in the province from the federal government.

He said that the USC employees would be hired by the provincial government on contractual basis. Sharing statistics of the USC in the province, he said that there were 817 utility stores in 14 regions of the province including two privately owned stores, 30 rent-free and 785 rented.

He said that a total of 2249 employees were working in USC in KP and these would be hired on contractual basis.

