KP Govt To Train 0.1m Youth On Information Technology: Mohammad Atif Khan

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 10:41 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science & Information Technology, Mohammad Atif Khan Friday said that the provincial government has allocated a fund of Rs. 8 billion to impart training to 0.1 million youth on information technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science & Information Technology, Mohammad Atif Khan Friday said that the provincial government has allocated a fund of Rs. 8 billion to impart training to 0.1 million youth on information technology.

He was addressing the inaugural programme of the Digital Youth Summit 2021 here.

The provincial minister said that the hosting of Digital Youth Summit speaks of the resolve of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government towards the promotion of information technology.

He said that the demand of IT expert is high in the world while 25% of our educated youth are unemployed therefore, the government is taking solid steps for imparting training in IT sector from upcoming year.

He further told that besides providing solid opportunities and cooperation to youth in modern digital technology, the government is spending Rs.3 billion in imparting to youth in IT sector while another amount of Rs.5 billion would be announced soon.

