KP Govt To Upgrade DHQ Abbottabad With Rs 3.4 Bln: Ghani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:10 PM

KP Govt to upgrade DHQ Abbottabad with Rs 3.4 bln: Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday with a cost of Rs 3.4 billion the provincila government was upgrading District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad to A category.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said the hospital would cater the health needs of people of Abbottabad and its surrounding areas by providing best and cheap medical facilities to the masses.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of work on the project, Mushtaq Ghani directed the officials concerned to also incorporate establishment of trauma centre in the project.

He said the hospital would have proper arrangement of block for doctors, nurses and other staff, nursing college, new mosque and car parking.

Earlier, Xen Communication and Works and Chief Engineer briefed the Speaker that the provincial government has already released Rs 1 billion for phase-1 of the project. It was said the hospital would have 400-bed capacity.

