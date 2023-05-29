KP Govt to use all resources to solve problems of backward areas: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday said that the provincial government would utilize all available resources and funds to solve the problems of backward areas especially the tribal districts.

Addressing the youth of merged districts, he said that the former tribal areas have been suffering for the last 40 years and these areas are the most affected by the situation in the region.

The CM said that the merger of the tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an attempt to address the sense of deprivation among the tribal people, but unfortunately the former government didn't take any pragmatic steps for the welfare of tribal people, he deplored.

Azam Khan said that tribal districts had a population of 50 lakhs and if their due share of funds were released timely and utilized properly the fate of these areas would have changed.

He said that ever since assuming office, he had been making efforts to get the rights of tribal districts and also took up the matter with the Prime Minister several times besides writing letters to the Federal government.

He assured to get the rights of the merged districts, adding that provision of funds is necessary to achieve the objectives of the merger of erstwhile FATA.

The CM announced to listen to the public problems of the merged districts here at the CM house on every Thursday.