KP Govt Transferred 7 Officers

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2023 | 07:30 PM

KP govt transferred 7 officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Sunday transferred 7 officers including Secretary Excise, a notification of the establishment department issued here said.

According to the notification, Mahmud Hasan has been appointed Secretary of the Inter-Provincial Liaison Department while Masood Ahmed, Secretary of Primary and Secondary education, and Fayyaz Ali Shah Secretary of Excise.

Ali Qadir Safi was the Special Secretary of Establishment and Khodabakhsh Special Secretary of Finance was appointed. Grade 19 Muhammad Masood Special Secretary, Department of Environment and Forests appointed and Moatasim Baullah has been instructed to report to the Establishment Department.

