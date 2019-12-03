UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Transfers 817 Employees Under Anti Corruption Policy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:34 PM

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday notified transferred of 817 government employees of different cadre under anti corruption policy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday notified transferred of 817 government employees of different cadre under anti corruption policy.

An official communiqu issued here said that the transferred employees included officers to the rank Tehsildar to Junior clerks and others.

As many as 129 officials were transferred in Peshawar, 91 in Bannu, 82 in Swabi, 59 Swat, 55 each Lakki Marwat and Karak, 39 Haripur, 24 Kohat, 21 Mansehra, 19 Battagram, 18 Dir Lower, 16 North Waziristan, 15 Abbottabad, 14 Charsadda, 12 Tank, 11 Hangu, 10 Nowshera, 9 each Bunner, Shangla, Kohistan, 8 Mardan, 4 Dir Upper, 4 Malakand, 2 Mohmand, 1 each Kurram, Chitral, Khyber, Orakzai and Kolai Palas.

Similarly in Excise and Narcotics department and Revenue department 62 and 35 officials were transferred respectively.

