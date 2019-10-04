KP Govt. transfers, adjusts newly promoted PMS Officers

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday issued posting and transfer orders of 21 newly promoted officers of Provincial Management Services (PMS) against various posts with immediate effect.

As per notification issued by KP Establishment Department, the transferred officers were including Assistant Commissioner Tangi Charsadda Ali Raza who has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Peshawar, Assistant Commissioner Dargai Malakand Rahmat Ali has been posted as Deputy Secretary Higher education Department, Assistant Commissioner Matta Swat Zamin Khan has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper, Assistant Commissioner Banda Daud Shah Karak Obaid Ullah as Deputy Director (O&I) KP Halal food Authority, Assistant Commissioner Wari (Dir Upper) Israr Ahmad as Secretary RTA Malakand, Assistant Commissioner Bara Tribal District Khyber Kashif Qayum as Deputy Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, Assistant Commissioner Tribal Sub Division Bannu Payu Khan as Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Bannu, Assistant Commissioner Tribal Sub Division Hassain Khail Peshwar Fahad Ikram Qazi as ADC (F&P) Tribal District Khyber, Assistant Commissioner Sheringal Dir Upper Syed Ali Raza Shah as DMO IMU E&SE and Section Officer LG&RD Rahim Ullah as Deputy Secretary Governor's Secretariat.

The services of Assistant Commissioner Khado Khel Buner Faheed Ullah Khan have been placed at the disposal of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority for further posting.

Ten officers who are promoted and adjusted against various posts are: Additional Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Irfanullah Wazir adjusted as Deputy Secretary Irrigation Department, Deputy Secretary sports Department Muhammad Ayaz as Deputy Secretary LG&RD, Settlement Officer Chitral Syed Mazhar Ali Shah as Deputy Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, DMO IMU E&SE Tariqullah as Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P), Abbottabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Muhammad Ali Khan as DMO IMU E&SE, Section Officer LG&RD Yasir Qayyum Khan as Deputy Secretary LG&RD, Section Officer LG&RD Haseeb-ur-Rehman as Additional Deputy Commissioner Charsadda and Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Ameer Khan has been asked to report at his parent department (P&D) for further posting.

The services of Deputy Secretary LG&RD Azmatullah Wazir have been adjusted and placed at the disposal of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority for further posting while Additional Deputy Commissioner (Dir Upper) Mussarrat Zaman has been asked to report at Establishment Department.