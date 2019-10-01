UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Transfers Four Senior Officers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:28 PM

KP govt transfers four senior officers

The Provincial Government has issued transfers and posting orders of four senior officers including Additional Secretary Environment Department Shafi Ullah Khan who was posted Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Tribal District with immediate effect until further orders in the interest of public service

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The Provincial Government has issued transfers and posting orders of four senior officers including Additional Secretary Environment Department Shafi Ullah Khan who was posted Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Tribal District with immediate effect until further orders in the interest of public service.

According to a notification of Establishment Department, Akbar Ali (PCS SG BS-19) Director Staff National Institute Management (NIM) Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Director General Prosecution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in his own pay and scale, by relieving Special Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department of the additional charge.

Similarly, Nauman Afzal Afridi (PAS BS-19) Deputy Commissioner Tribal District South Waziristan was transferred and posted as Chief Economist Planning and Development Department against the vacant post.

Abdul Ghafoor Shah (PMS BS-19) Director Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was directed to report to the Establishment Department.

Similarly, Shafi Ullah Khan (PAS BS-18) Additional Secretary Environment Department has been transferred and posted Deputy Commissioner Tribal District South Waziristan in his own pay and scale.

Related Topics

Peshawar South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Afridi Post Government

Recent Stories

100% Emiratisation of Dubai Customs inspection sta ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre tracks pr ..

15 minutes ago

EC to announce reserved judgment on four applicat ..

8 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Cypriot President on Inde ..

30 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nigerian President on Ind ..

30 minutes ago

NA refers 41 private members' bills to relevant Co ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.