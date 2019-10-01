KP govt transfers four senior officers

The Provincial Government has issued transfers and posting orders of four senior officers including Additional Secretary Environment Department Shafi Ullah Khan who was posted Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Tribal District with immediate effect until further orders in the interest of public service

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The Provincial Government has issued transfers and posting orders of four senior officers including Additional Secretary Environment Department Shafi Ullah Khan who was posted Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Tribal District with immediate effect until further orders in the interest of public service.

According to a notification of Establishment Department, Akbar Ali (PCS SG BS-19) Director Staff National Institute Management (NIM) Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Director General Prosecution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in his own pay and scale, by relieving Special Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department of the additional charge.

Similarly, Nauman Afzal Afridi (PAS BS-19) Deputy Commissioner Tribal District South Waziristan was transferred and posted as Chief Economist Planning and Development Department against the vacant post.

Abdul Ghafoor Shah (PMS BS-19) Director Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was directed to report to the Establishment Department.

Similarly, Shafi Ullah Khan (PAS BS-18) Additional Secretary Environment Department has been transferred and posted Deputy Commissioner Tribal District South Waziristan in his own pay and scale.