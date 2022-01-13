KP Govt transfers two PMS Officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued orders of the posting and transfers of two PMS BPS-18 officers, said an official notification issued by the Establishment Department here on Thursday.

According to the two separate notifications Deputy Secretary, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department, Azazullah has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Batagram while Deputy Secretary Agriculture Department, Asghar Ali has been transferred and posted as ADC (General) Shangla.