KP govt trying to increase testing capacity for COVID-19 patients: Ajmal Khan Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Adviser to the KP Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir here Wednesday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was making efforts to increase testing capacity of all laboratories imperative for early diagnoses of the COVID-19 patients in the province.

Addressing news briefing here, Ajmal Khan Wazir said the testing capacity in KP has reached to 1500 per day and efforts were underway to enhance it to 5000 per day in near future.

He said quarantine and isolation centres besides high dependency units were established in the province equipped with services of specialists doctors and paramedics to facilitate patients of the coronavirus at their doorsteps.

During last 5 months, he said around 60,000 people had returned to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from abroad including UAE whom were provided all necessary health facilities.

He said zaireens arrived from Taftaan were also quarantined here with provision of best medical care to them.

The adviser said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his team were actively working on war footing and monitoring situation on the ground.

Wazir said the KP chief minister would brief National Coordination Committee (NCC) about the latest coronavirus situation, lockdown and government measures to contain COVID-19 and prevent people from the coronavirus infection.

He said all decisions of NCC including relaxation in lockdown would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Ajmal Wazir urged people to strictly follow the SOPs of the government, otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators. He warned that shops and businesses of violators would be sealed.

Ajmal Wazir hoped that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they would successfully come out of this difficult situation.

He said Imran Khan was the only elected prime minister of Pakistan whose policies were revolving around poor, labourers, daily wagers and people living below poverty line.

He said gigantic Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme, construction and green stimulus packages were launched by the prime minister to facilitate poor people, labourers and daily wagers affected by COVID-19 lockdown.

He said coronavirus was a pandemic and urged people to adopt all precautionary measures by avoiding unnecessary visits and keep social distancing to save themselves and loved ones from the deadly virus.

"When we come out of our homes unnecessarily and become infected, there was high chances to infect our loved ones waiting for us in homes and hence the virus spread in mohalla, towns and cities," he said.

He asked people to turn towards Allah and make special prayers in this holy month of Ramazan to get away from the coronavirus pandemic.

The adviser appealed the philanthropists to come forward and support the poor and white-collar community of the society in this hour of difficulty.