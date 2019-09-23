KP Govt undertakes work on four gigantic energy projects in erstwhile Fata

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has initiated practical works on four gigantic projects in erstwhile Fata to provide inexpensive electricity to tribal people.

A spokesman of KP Energy and Power Department told APP on Monday that Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has started work on mega 'Chapari Darkhel dam in Kurram tribal district with 10.5 megawatt capacity.

"The dam was approved by Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) and currently is in tender stage," the spokesman said, adding this project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 4.4billon in three years in Kurram district.

He said approximately Rs 833 million revenue per year would be generated from the project besides benefiting 3000 households.

Following Fata merger in Khyber Paktunkhwa, the spokesman said the KP Energy and Power Department has taken this positive initiative to promote industrialization and agriculture sector through provision of inexpensive electricity to all consumers at their doorsteps.

The Department has also started work on solariziation of mosques and other worship places of minorities in merged areas and has decided to solarize 300 mosques and other worships places of minorities in the first phase in merged areas.

In every tribal district of erstwhile Fata, he said, 30 mosques and worship places of minorities would be solorized besides 15 each in former frontier regions, saying this project would be completed by December this year.

He said Government would also construct 13 mini solar smart grids in erstwhile Fata to provide uninterrupted power supply to commercial and industrial consumers. This would promote Small and Medium Entrepreneurship (SMEs), infant industries and economic activities in large scale besides trade and investment.

The official said these grids would be used in commercial areas including markets, bazaars and other business hubs. This project was approved by PDWP and would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 729 million.

He said the department was also in the process to conduct feasibility studies of potential dam's sites in all seven tribal districts. He said merged areas has vast potential for construction of small, mediums and large dams and new projects would launched after completion of the feasibility studies.

"The PC-2 of the scheme has been submitted to PDWP for approval and practical work on more hydro power projects would soon launch after approval," he said. These projects after completion would help bolsters industrial and agriculture sectors besides provide inexpensive electricity to domestic consumers.