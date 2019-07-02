KP govt undertakes work on inclusive plan to bolster tourism, sports in merged areas

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has undertaken work on an inclusive programme to promote tourism in merged areas of erstwhile FATA with main focus on renovation and development of its scenic hilly areas to attract maximum number of domestic and foreign tourists to earn valuable foreign exchange for national kitty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has undertaken work on an inclusive programme to promote tourism in merged areas of erstwhile FATA with main focus on renovation and development of its scenic hilly areas to attract maximum number of domestic and foreign tourists to earn valuable foreign exchange for national kitty.

Under the plan, a hefty amount of Rs45 million would be spent on development, renovation and strengthening of tourists destinations in all seven tribal districts including South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Bajaur and Mohmand.

"The government has allocated the said amount in budget 2019-20 and practical work on it would start this year," an official of KP Tourism Corporation (TCKP) told APP on Tuesday.

Tribal districts were bestowed with natural beauty, snowed covered mountain peaks and lush green valleys at Shawal in North Waziristan, Makeen, Shakai and Kani Guram in South Waziristan, Tirah valley in Khyber, Parachinar in Kurram, and focus would be made to promote adventure and mountainous tourism.

"Shawal Valley is very beautiful place with thick forests besides receiving heavy snowfall every year and developing of a tourists resort with chair lift facility would help attract a large number of domestic and foreign tourists especially during summer season," the official said.

"We are ready to open rest houses in un-utilized buildings at Civil Officers Colonies at all tribal districts if allow by the government," he said, adding development of link roads and infrastructure would help increase flow of tourists to merged areas.

He said opening of rest houses for foreign and local tourists at these colonies was most suitable option keeping in view TCKP's limited financial resources to construct new hotels and motels in merged areas and if government accorded permission, KP Tourism Corporation was ready to arrange tour packages for tribal districts.

The government would spend Rs59 million on development of sports grounds and other facilities at district and sub-divisional level in all tribal districts.

He said that Rs30mln allocated for economic development of the youth through Impact Challenge Programme in tribal districts in budget 2019-20.

Similarly, mega public park would be constructed at Khyber district with an estimated cost of Rs25 million to provide best recreational facilities to tribal people.

The tribal people were mostly associated with livestock, dairy farming and agriculture sector and the government has taken a principal decision to establish fruits and vegetable markets at cost of Rs20 million in all tribal districts.

All small markets would be shifted to these mega fruits and vegetable markets that would help end culture of middle man besides bringing fresh commodities to people at affordable rate.

As many as 17,000 new job opportunities would be created for tribal youth in upcoming fiscal year in different public sector departments and semi-government organizations and recruitment would be made strictly on merit.

The government has allocated a handsome amount for construction of roads and blacktopping to bring the inaccessible areas into national mainstream.

These projects after completion would bring these hitherto neglected areas into national mainstream and would expedite pace of economic development besides alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for tribal youth.