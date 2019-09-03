KP Govt, UNDP planning to provide municipal services in merged districts: Minister

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government , Elections and Rural Development Shahram Khan Taraqai Tuesday said the provincial government and the United Nations Development Program ( UNDP ) were working on a comprehensive planning for provision of best municipal services in newly merged districts.

Talking to a delegation of UNDP, CDLD and Reforms' Unit here at his office, he said that in all merged districts, fruit and vegetables markets, Janaza Gahs, cattle markets, abattoir, bus terminals, public toilets and other municipal services would be extended for facilitation of tribal people. He directed the officials of Local Government department to start work on municipal services in the merged districts at the earliest to benefit the people.

Speaking on the occasion, the CDLD team leader told the Minister that work on various small development projects were underway in rural and backward areas of the province to make the life easy for them.

The Minister on the occasion, recommended constitution of core strategic group and high level dialogue groups comprising of officials of Local Government and international donors. He said in order to bring transparency in Local Government department, the automation system has started and would soon be completely replaced with manual work to bring more transparency in day to day affairs.