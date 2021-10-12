UrduPoint.com

KP Govt, UNDP To Establish A Forensic Science Lab In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:58 PM

KP Govt, UNDP to establish a forensic science lab in Peshawar

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Tuesday signed a cost-sharing agreement to establish a forensic science laboratory (FSL) here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Tuesday signed a cost-sharing agreement to establish a forensic science laboratory (FSL) here.

Under the cost sharing agreement that extends over three years, 2021 to 2023, the KP Govt would provide Rs 200 million and UNDP would contribute Rs 600 million to strengthen rule of law, access to justice and forensic services in KP, including the Merged Areas.

The cost sharing agreement was signed by Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs department Ikram Ullah Khan and UNDP Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department Ikram Ullah Khan praised UNDP's "Amn-o-Insaf Programme" in strengthening the rule of law and justice system in the province.

"A forensic science lab in the province is very important and I am happy that finally, the cost sharing agreement is signed," he said adding "hopefully, the dream of an autonomous and well equipped FSL will come true and the partnership with UNDP will prove to be helpful yet again".

Speaking on the occasion, UNDP Resident Representative Knut Ostby appreciated and recognized the partnership between UNDP and KP Home Department in strengthening rule of law in KP and NMDs.

He said the resources allocated by KP government for the initial designing work of the FSL would pave the way for UNDP's work ahead and enhance opportunities to mobilize resources to construct and operationalize an autonomous FSL in Peshawar.

He appreciated the Secretary Home and his entire team for the initiative and said "together we will deliver great results." Resident Representative Knut Ostby, UNDP Pakistan Deputy Resident Representative Aliona Niculita, Assistant Resident Representative Kaiser Ishaque, UNDP Programme Specialist Rule of Law Programme Arshid Jan, Additional Secretary Home KP Usman Mehsud, and Deputy Secretary Development Kashif Qayum were also present at the ceremony.

On the occasion it was said that UNDP under "Amn-o-Insaf Programme" (Inclusive Societies in Pakistan) has already established a state-of-the-art regional forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Landaki, district Swat with the support from Swiss Development Cooperation (SDC) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

One of the key priority areas of the UNDP-Amn-o-Insaf programme is strengthening forensic science services in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Undp From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Supreme Court maintains two years service suspensi ..

Supreme Court maintains two years service suspension of police officer involved ..

2 minutes ago
 Barcelona centre-back Araujo suffers hamstring inj ..

Barcelona centre-back Araujo suffers hamstring injury

2 minutes ago
 Latvian Medical Associations Demand Government's R ..

Latvian Medical Associations Demand Government's Resignation Over COVID-19 Misma ..

2 minutes ago
 Over 3.31m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.31m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 MD KWSB directs officials to resolve water supply ..

MD KWSB directs officials to resolve water supply issues of Baldia town

4 minutes ago
 Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 ..

Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 bn euros aid

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.